1 critically injured in serious I-55 crash in Bolingbrook, police say

The crash happened in Bolingbrook at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The crash happened in Bolingbrook at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The crash happened in Bolingbrook at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The crash happened in Bolingbrook at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was seriously hurt after a car crashed into a ditch in the south suburbs on Monday, police said.

The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-55 at Route 83 in Bolingbrook, according to Illinois State Police.

A passenger was trapped inside the car when officers arrived, police said. The victim was removed and rushed to a hospital in Downers Grove in critical condition.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

ISP said the right lane on SB I-55 was closed as they investigated the scene.

Chopper 7 was over the scene at about 6 a.m. showing a seriously damaged vehicle.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

