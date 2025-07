4 suburban beaches closed due to high levels of unsafe bacteria, IDPH says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you are planning to head to the beach to cool off this weekend, there are a few closures to know about.

Four local beaches are closed on Saturday. They all have high levels of unsafe bacteria, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In Lake County, Illinois, Lake Pointe, Erker Park and Stanton Bay Park beaches are closed.

In McHenry County, Veterans Park Beach is closed.

There is no word on when any of the beaches will reopen.