Chicago police investigating several apparent smash-and-grab burglaries on South, NW sides

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating several apparent smash-and-grab burglaries that took place early Tuesday morning.

Just after 3:20 a.m., a group of suspects broke the front door at 9300 Food and Liquor, at East 93rd Street and South Stony Island Avenue in Calumet Heights, Chicago police said.

The suspects took merchandise and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Responding officers took two people into custody, and charges are pending.

At 4:15 a.m., a group of suspects broke the front window of a clothing store, located in the 1300-block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park, Chicago police said.

The suspects took merchandise before getting into two white SUVs and a white sedan and driving away in an unknown direction, police said.

No one is in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Chopper 7 was also over Mr. G's Food and Liquor, near East 58th Street and South Calumet Avenue in Washington Park, where there was a large police presence Tuesday morning.

Chicago police did not immediately have additional information about the incident there.

It was also not immediately clear if the crimes were related.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

