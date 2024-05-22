Chicago police investigating string of at least 11 smash-and-grab burglaries using stolen vehicles

Chicago police are investigating a string of at least 11 smash-and-grab burglaries using stolen vehicles on the city's South Side since March.

Chicago police are investigating a string of at least 11 smash-and-grab burglaries using stolen vehicles on the city's South Side since March.

Chicago police are investigating a string of at least 11 smash-and-grab burglaries using stolen vehicles on the city's South Side since March.

Chicago police are investigating a string of at least 11 smash-and-grab burglaries using stolen vehicles on the city's South Side since March.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a string of smash-and-grab burglaries using stolen vehicles on Chicago's South Side.

The masked thieves have been targeting clothing and liquor stores.

Police released surveillance video showing the suspects busting through the front door of a clothing store.

They rush in, and take as much merchandise as they can.

In another incident, a group of thieves can be seen stuffing bags full of clothes.

SEE ALSO: Thieves hit Noble Square restaurant a day after celebrating 27 years in business, owner says

There have been at least 11 similar incidents reported since March.

The incidents have taken place at the below times and locations:

- 2300-block of West 95th Street on March 2

- 8300-block of South Holland Road on April 6

- 11100-block of South State Street on April 8

- 11600-block of South Marshfield Avenue on April 11

- 700-block East 87th Street on April 26

- 11600-block of South Marshfield on May 10

- 8600-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on May 11

- 9300-block of South Cottage Grove on May 11

- 1500-block of West 95th Street on May 14

- 9000-block of South Ashland Avenue on May 14

- 1900-block of East 95th Street on May 14

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South Detective Division at (312)747-8273.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood