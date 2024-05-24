Bronzeville burglary: Currency exchange broken into, Chicago police say

There was a Chicago burglary early Friday morning. A Bronzeville currency exchange on Michigan Avenue was broken into, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a break-in and burglary at a South Side currency exchange that took place early Friday morning.

It happened about 4:15 a.m., near 47th Street and Michigan Avenue in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood.

The burglars smashed the front window to get inside, and then took off, police said.

Police haven't said what was taken. No one was in custody later Friday morning.

A sign was posted on the business saying it was closed.

CPD said Wednesday they are investigating a string of smash-and-grab burglaries using stolen vehicles on Chicago's South Side.

The masked thieves have been targeting clothing and liquor stores.

