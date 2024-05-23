Safe stolen from business in River North burglary: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A River North business was burglarized early Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

Two suspects broke into a business in the 100-block of West Hubbard Street about 5 a.m., and took a safe, CPD said.

The suspects got into a waiting white midsized SUV, and drove west in an alley, police said.

Chicago police officers were seen outside Bar Goa in the area early Thursday.

No one was in custody later Thursday.

Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.

CPD said Wednesday they are investigating a string of smash-and-grab burglaries using stolen vehicles on Chicago's South Side.

The masked thieves have been targeting clothing and liquor stores.

