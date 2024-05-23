WATCH LIVE

Safe stolen from business in River North burglary: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, May 23, 2024 11:41PM
River North business broken into, burglarized: CPD
There was a Chicago burglary early Thursday morning. A River North business was broken into and burglarized on Hubbard Street. CPD was near Bar Goa.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A River North business was burglarized early Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

Two suspects broke into a business in the 100-block of West Hubbard Street about 5 a.m., and took a safe, CPD said.

The suspects got into a waiting white midsized SUV, and drove west in an alley, police said.

Chicago police officers were seen outside Bar Goa in the area early Thursday.

No one was in custody later Thursday.

Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.

CPD said Wednesday they are investigating a string of smash-and-grab burglaries using stolen vehicles on Chicago's South Side.

The masked thieves have been targeting clothing and liquor stores.

