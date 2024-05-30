Wicker Park wine shop and eatery broken into, burglarized: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Wicker Park wine shop and eatery was burglarized early Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

CPD responded to a burglary in the 2100-block of West Division Street just before 1 a.m., and found the front glass door of Le Midi Wine had been damaged.

A cash register was taken from the scene, police said.

No one was in custody later Thursday morning, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Early Wednesday morning, a jewelry store on the city's Northwest Side was also burglarized.

It happened in the 4500-block of Lawrence Avenue in the North Mayfair neighborhood, according to police.

Two men broke the front glass door of the store around 3:04 a.m., and took merchandise, police said.

