WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Jewelry store burglarized in Mayfair neighborhood, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, May 29, 2024 4:57PM
Jewelry store burglarized on NW Side: police
A jewelry store on the Northwest Side was burglarized Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A jewelry store on the Northwest Side was burglarized Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

It happened in the 4500-block Lawrence Avenue in the North Mayfair neighborhood, according to police.

Two men broke the front glass door of the store around 3:04 a.m. and took merchandise, according to Chicago police.

READ ALSO | Burglars break into 'The Angry Crab' restaurant in Wicker Park, Chicago police say

The offenders then fled in a black sedan in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody at this time. Chicago police Area Five detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW