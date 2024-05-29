Jewelry store burglarized in Mayfair neighborhood, Chicago police say

A jewelry store on the Northwest Side was burglarized Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

A jewelry store on the Northwest Side was burglarized Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

A jewelry store on the Northwest Side was burglarized Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

A jewelry store on the Northwest Side was burglarized Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A jewelry store on the Northwest Side was burglarized Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

It happened in the 4500-block Lawrence Avenue in the North Mayfair neighborhood, according to police.

Two men broke the front glass door of the store around 3:04 a.m. and took merchandise, according to Chicago police.

READ ALSO | Burglars break into 'The Angry Crab' restaurant in Wicker Park, Chicago police say

The offenders then fled in a black sedan in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody at this time. Chicago police Area Five detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood