Chicago City Council expected to take up $830M bond

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson will oversee a special meeting of the City Council as he tries again to pass his proposed $830 million bond.

Mayor Johnson said bond he's hoping to pass would pay for critical infrastructure improvements across the city.

The City Council is expected to vote on the massive proposal during the meeting, but it's not clear if Johnson has enough of the necessary support to pass it.

Johnson says a "significant" portion of the funds would go to projects like bridge repairs and replacements, street resurfacing, sidewalk maintenance and more.

A vote on the bond was delayed during last week's council meeting, with some council members criticizing the bond's repayment schedule, which calls for interest-only payments until 2045.

Johnson defended the bond's necessity during a briefing Tuesday.

"Every resident of this city deserves to have confidence in the road, sidewalks and bridges that they drive and walk on," Johnson said. "Every one of our 77 community areas deserves safe and reliable transit systems."

Finance Committee Chair and 3rd Ward Alderman Pat Dowell also defended the proposal, writing in part in a Chicago Tribune Op-Ed, "The idea that this bond issuance "kicks the can down the road" is another falsehood. In fact, the opposite is true. Deferring infrastructure maintenance only gives rise to higher costs, greater liabilities and diminished quality of life for residents."

The mayor needs 26 votes in favor of the bond to secure it.

