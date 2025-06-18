City Council expected to take up 'snap curfew' proposal with fierce opposition from Mayor Johnson

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council is expected to vote on a curfew designed to prevent so-called "teen takeovers."

Some youth leaders are encouraging city leaders to vote "no."

Supporters of the controversial ordinance say they have the votes to pass it, but it's not clear if Mayor Brandon Johnson intends to veto the measure.

Johnson is an outspoken opponent of the so-called 'snap curfew, which would give Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling in consultation with the city's Deputy Mayor Public Safety the ability to call a last-minute curfew to dispel teen takeovers in the city.

With City Council set to vote on the measure during its meeting Wednesday, some youth organizations are encouraging council members to vote 'no' on the ordinance.

Alderman Brian Hopkins says he believes he has the 30 votes necessary for the ordinance to pass, while Johnson says leaders should be focusing their attention on youth investment in the city.

"The intent of this ordinance is to prevent teen trends. How long does it take to prevent a teen trend? However long it takes. The more opportunity we have to prevent it, the better off it is. And that's what the superintendent is going to do," said Public Safety Committee Chair and 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins. "We're certainly not going to do this for every time we think teens might be gathering. It's a relatively high bar."

"But you want to give the police the power to be able to issue a curfew as it wishes, instead of giving the city of Chicago the power to actually invest in people? What sense does that make? It doesn't make any sense. It's a sloppy form of governance," Johnson said.

If the ordinance were to pass, but the mayor vetoes it, it would then require 34 votes from council to override the mayor's veto.