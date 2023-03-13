  • Full Story

2 suspects plead not guilty to charges in Chicago street racing crash that killed pedestrian

Monday, March 13, 2023 10:13PM
Aaron Guerrero and Noe Garcia pleaded not guilty to charges in a Chicago street racing case that killed Shawman Meireis.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men accused of street racing before a deadly crash pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Police said Chicago man Aaron Guerrero was at the wheel of the car that struck and killed 40-year-old Shawman Meireis.

RELATED: Pedestrian struck, killed by sedan in Clearing crosswalk ID'd by ME

Police said at the time they believed the crash was connected to other drag racing and stunt driving incidents in the city. The crash happened last August near 64th and Cicero in the city's Clearing neighborhood. Meireis had been visiting from Florida.

Guerrero has been charged with reckless homicide. Noe Garcia, who was driving the other car, has been charged with street racing.

