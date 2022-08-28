WATCH LIVE

Pedestrian struck, killed by sedan in Clearing crosswalk, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
27 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk on the city's Southwest Side overnight Sunday, Chicago police said.

The deadly crash happened in the Clearing neighborhood's 6400 block of South Cicero Avenue at about 1:37 a.m., police said.

A 27-year-old man and a 19-year-old were driving southbound at high speeds in two separate Sedans, police said. The man changed lanes before striking the woman's vehicle and a pedestrian.

The victim, a 40-year-old woman, was transported to Christ Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver who struck her was cited for an obstructed front windshield and hitting a pedestrian in a roadway, police said. The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

