South Side crash off DuSable Lake Shore Drive causing evening rush hour delays

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car appeared to have crashed into a tree on South DuSable Lake Shore Drive Tuesday evening.

Chopper 7 was over the scene just after 5 p.m. A car driving south appeared to have crashed into a tree in the median near 31st Street on Chicago's South Side.

Traffic backed up in both directions, as the crash drew a large emergency response.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash.

One person was seen being put on a stretcher.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.