2 in custody in Portage Park hit-and-run crash; 5 parked cars damaged, Chicago police say

The crash happened in the 5000-block of Grace Street around 10:54 p.m., police said.

The crash happened in the 5000-block of Grace Street around 10:54 p.m., police said.

The crash happened in the 5000-block of Grace Street around 10:54 p.m., police said.

The crash happened in the 5000-block of Grace Street around 10:54 p.m., police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were taken into custody after a hit-and-run crash on the city's Northwest Side, according Chicago police.

The crash happened in the 5000-block of Grace Street around 10:54 p.m. in the Portage Park neighborhood, police said.

A driver in black SUV crashed into five parked cars before flipping over on the residential street.

A witness told police they saw a man and a woman run away after crashing into the cars, according to police.

Both were found in the area and were taken into custody. No charges have been announced.

No injuries were reported.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood