Bicyclist crashes into CTA bus in Little Village, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, October 4, 2024 1:04AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person riding a bicycle crashed into a CTA bus Thursday evening on the city's Southwest Side.

The collision happened around 6:22 p.m. near West 26th Street and South Kedzie Avenue in Little Village, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said.

A person was riding a bicycle when they hit the rear corner of an eastbound #52 Kedzie bus, a CTA spokesperson said.

The bicyclist was taken to Mt. Sinai hospital in fair condition, fire officials said. Their age and gender were not immediately known.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.

