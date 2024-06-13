Police searching for Rogers Park hit-and-run driver that injured family of 4, boy on bike

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are searching for the driver that struck a family of four and a 13-year-old on his bike on the city's North Side, Chicago police said.
The crash happened near Marshfield and Jonquil Terrace in the city's Roger's Park neighborhood around 6:36 p.m. Wednesday.
Chicago police said a driver was speeding and struck a blue Nissan, then struck a 13-year-old boy on a bicycle, then ran away on foot.
The suspect was driving a Volkswagen Passat.
A mother and father in their 40s, were rushed to the hospital with their children aged 7 and 10. The 13-year-old was also rushed to the hospital on Wednesday.
"Turned, looked - car was totaled. There were a bunch of people. Cops honestly came within less than a minute," said neighbor Laura Friedrick. "There's a decent number of kids who ride bikes and stuff. People ride bikes up here a lot. There's like a bike shop that's right around the corner. But yeah, we're right next to two schools, so kids hang out here a lot
By Thursday morning, everyone was released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
No one is currently in custody. An investigation by CPD Area Three detectives is ongoing.
Fire officials initially said a sixth person was taken to a local hospital in good condition. Chicago police later clarified there were five people injured in the crash.
