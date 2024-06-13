At least 5 injured, including 3 children, in Rogers Park crash, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least five people were injured, including three children, in a crash on the North Side, Chicago police said.

The Chicago Fire Department said the crash, near Marshfield and Jonquil Terrace in the city's Roger's Park neighborhood, involved two cars and at least one bicycle.

Chicago police said a car driving at a high rate of speed struck a blue Nissan, then struck a 13-year-old boy on a bicycle, then fled the scene of the crash.

CFD said two children were taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in serious to critical condition. Another child was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in serious to critical condition, according to fire officials.

Two adults were taken to St. Francis Hospital in serious to critical condition, CFD said.

Fire officials initially said a sixth person was taken to a local hospital in good condition. Chicago police later clarified there were five people injured in the crash.

"Turned, looked - car was totaled. There were a bunch of people. Cops honestly came within less than a minute," said neighbor Laura Friedrick. "There's a decent number of kids who ride bikes and stuff. People ride bikes up here a lot. There's like a bike shop that's right around the corner. But yeah, we're right next to two schools, so kids hang out here a lot

Chicago police said the adults are in their 40s, and the children injured are aged 7, 10 and 13. No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing.

