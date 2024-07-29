WATCH LIVE

2 smoke shops burglarized in Lincoln Park; Mr. Vape hit 2nd time in a month, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, July 29, 2024 11:15AM
Video shows burglars hit Lincoln Park Smoke and Vape
This was the second burglary to happen within minutes in the 2200-block of Lincoln Avenue, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Burglars targeted smoke shops on the city's North Side on Monday.

Two stores were hit around 3:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln Park, according to Chicago police.

In both cases, police said the suspects broke either a glass window or a glass door to gain access into the business.

In one of the instances, police said the suspects fled in a silver and black sedan.

Surveillance video shows as five suspects, all wearing hoodies and covering their face, break into Lincoln Park Smoke and Vape.

First, they grabbed the cash register, then continued to take random items throughout the store.

This marks the second time Mr. Vape & Smoke was victim to crime in one week.

Surveillance video from Tuesday shows the suspects break the glass with a sledgehammer, then once inside, one person goes straight for the cash register. The video shows others start to take items from the store shelves.

The store owner said he has been battling these kinds of break-ins over and over again. He said he feels discouraged.

No one is in custody in any of the incidents. Area detectives are investigating.

