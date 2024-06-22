WATCH LIVE

Brandon Williams charged with burglary, video captured Chicago homeowner chasing him with frying pan

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team and Ravi Baichwal
Saturday, June 22, 2024 3:45AM
Brandon Williams is now charged for allegedly breaking into a Logan Square, Chicago home. The homeowner chased him out with a frying pan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man accused of trying to rob a Chicago homeowner who then chased him out with a frying pan is now charged.

Dramatic video of the altercation was caught on a security camera, showing the Jason Williams chase the suspect out of his home on the city's Northwest Side.

Video shows Williams chasing the burglary suspect out of his home with a frying pan and taking a swing.

He was heading home from work, just minutes away, when he got an alert from his alarm system that someone had broken in around 3:30 p.m. As Chicago police were pulling up, Williams chased the suspect out of his house and around the yard. Officers eventually took the suspect down across the street.

Brandon Williams is now charged with residential burglary and aggravated battery. Court documents show Williams is a 12-time convicted felon. He was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, where he spit on a nurse, which earned him the aggravated battery charge.

