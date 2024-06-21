Logan Square homeowner hits would-be burglar with frying pan: VIDEO

A Logan Square, Chicago homeowner foiled an attempted burglary Thursday after hitting the would-be burglar with a frying pan. It was caught on video.

A Logan Square, Chicago homeowner foiled an attempted burglary Thursday after hitting the would-be burglar with a frying pan. It was caught on video.

A Logan Square, Chicago homeowner foiled an attempted burglary Thursday after hitting the would-be burglar with a frying pan. It was caught on video.

A Logan Square, Chicago homeowner foiled an attempted burglary Thursday after hitting the would-be burglar with a frying pan. It was caught on video.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago homeowner foiled an attempted burglary Thursday after hitting the would-be burglar with a frying pan.

Dramatic video of the altercation was caught on a security camera, showing the Jason Williams chase the suspect out of his home on the city's Northwest Side.

Williams told ABC7 he is okay Thursday night, but he is shaken up. All of it unfolded as he was inside his Logan Square home around 3:30 p.m.

I grabbed the frying pan, and at the same time the burglar came downstairs. Jason Williams, homeowner

Video shows Williams chasing the burglary suspect out of his home with a frying pan and taking a swing.

"At this point it was fight or flight, and I would rather do the fighting," Williams said.

He was heading home from work, just minutes away, when he got an alert from his alarm system that someone had broken in.

"Came in the house, I looked if there was an available weapon... there was a frying pan laying there, so I grabbed the frying pan, and at the same time the burglar came downstairs," Williams said.

As Chicago police were pulling up, Williams chased the suspect out of his house and around the yard. Officers eventually took the suspect down across the street.

"This could have had a different ending, and I'm glad it had a good one," Williams said. "My wife's not happy about the decision I made... probably wouldn't do it again, but it is what it is."

Chicago police confirmed a suspect was taken into custody. It was not yet known if any criminal charges have been filed.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood