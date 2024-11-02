Thieves steal ATM from Logan Square corner store, Chicago police say

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Saturday, November 2, 2024 11:48AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said they are searching for three people who broke into a corner store in Logan Square.

It happened Saturday morning at around 3:21 a.m. at Mike Grocery and Tobacco in 2100 block of N. Central Park, police said.

Investigators said the suspects broke a glass window and took off with an ATM and merchandise from the shop.

The offenders fled in a red SUV, police said.

No one is in custody.

Area 5 Detectives are investigating the incident.

