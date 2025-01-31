2 charged after 63-year-old man found dead, tied up in Norwood Park basement, Chicago police say

Chicago police said two people of interest are in custody in a gruesome homicide investigation.

Chicago police said two people of interest are in custody in a gruesome homicide investigation.

Chicago police said two people of interest are in custody in a gruesome homicide investigation.

Chicago police said two people of interest are in custody in a gruesome homicide investigation.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said two men have been charged with murder in a gruesome homicide investigation on the city's far Northwest Side.

The suspects, 29-year-old Jefferson Ubilla-Delgado and 21-year-old Geiderwuin Bello Morales, were arrested Thursday in connection to the homicide, police said.

The crime happened on Sunday at about 10:50 p.m. at a home in the 7600 block of Talcott Avenue, Chicago police said.

A woman told Chicago police she found her brother, 63-year-old George Levin, tied up in a basement bedroom in Norwood Park.

The coroner's office later said Levin died of multiple injuries and assault. Chicago police are conducting a homicide investigation.

Ubilla-Delgado and Morales are now facing felony charges of murder and robbery of a victim who is handicapped or over 60 years old, Chicago police said.

No other information was available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood