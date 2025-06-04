Man charged in shooting of off-duty CPD officer in NW Side road rage, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged with shooting a woman in the face in a road rage incident in 2022.

The shooting happened on September 20 in the 3600-block of N. Elston Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The 27-year-old woman was driving when someone in front of her abruptly stopped their vehicle, which led to a crash near a local Jiffy Lube, police said.

She was shot during a confrontation with another driver at about 3:10 p.m.

At the time, Chicago police said the 27-year-old was an off-duty CPD officer.

Nearly three years after shooting, a suburban man was charged in the shooting.

Llovani Gomez, 35, was arrested in the 100-block of S. Martin Luther King Avenue in Waukegan on June 3, 2025.

He was charged with two felony counts of attempted murder and one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

