Man used translator app in armed robbery at CTA Red Line station, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man robbed a person at gunpoint on the CTA Red Line while using a translator app, according to Chicago police.

The armed robbery happened on Tuesday at the Red Line 69th Station in the Park Manor neighborhood.

The man reportedly approached the victim on the platform and used a translator app to demand their belongings while showing a gun, according to police.

The victim turned over his belongings, and the suspect ran away.

It's unknown what languages were being translated. It is also not known what app the suspect used.

The man was captured on CTA security cameras. Chicago police released the image to ask the public to help identify him.

Anyone with information is asked contact Chicago police.

