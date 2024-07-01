Mass arrest conducted in Lakeview near Chicago Pride Parade location, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police conducted what they called "mass arrests" on the city's North Side on Monday.

The arrests began around 1:23 a.m. in the 3000-block of North Clark Street near Halsted in the Lakeview neighborhood.

"A mass arrest has been ordered at this location," is the only information provided by Chicago police.

As of 4:30 a.m., the scene was active, and the number of arrests was unknown, police said.

Chicago police did not say why the mass arrest was ordered.

This happened in the general area where Sunday's Chicago Pride Parade happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood