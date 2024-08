Chicago police SWAT team responds in Uptown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heavy police activity has been reported in the Uptown neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Chicago police said there is police activity in the 900-block of West Lakeside Place. SWAT teams could be seen responding to the area.

Police were seen leaving the scene after 5:30 a.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

