Thief breaks into at least 13 parked vehicles in South Loop, Chicago police warn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning about a string of car break-ins in the South Loop area that happened late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The thefts all took place in residential or public parking garages in the Printer's Row and Dearborn Park neighborhoods.

Police said a burglar broke a window on at least 13 vehicles, and in some cases they took items from inside.

The crimes happened at the following locations and times, according to CPD:

- 600 block of S. La Salle St. on June 6 at 11:19 p.m.

- 800 block of S. Wells St. on June 7 at 2:20 a.m.

- 100 block of W. 9th St. on June 7 at 2:20 a.m.

No arrests have been made as Chicago police continue to investigate.

