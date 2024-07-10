Thieves caught on camera following, stealing from USPS trucks, Chicago police release new video

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service calls these crimes of opportunity as the carriers were out of their vehicles delivering mail at the time.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service calls these crimes of opportunity as the carriers were out of their vehicles delivering mail at the time.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service calls these crimes of opportunity as the carriers were out of their vehicles delivering mail at the time.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service calls these crimes of opportunity as the carriers were out of their vehicles delivering mail at the time.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released new video of a string of mail thefts on the city's West and Northwest Sides.

The thefts happened on July 1 at the following locations in under two hours:

-4300-block of North Milwaukee Avenue between 4:05 and 4:20 p.m.

-6300-block of West Strong Street at 4:21 p.m.

-900-block of South Mayfield Avenue at 5:45 p.m.

RELATED | Thieves steal mail from 3 USPS trucks within 2 hours on Northwest, West sides: Chicago police

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service calls these crimes of opportunity as the carriers were out of their vehicles delivering mail at the time.

The new video shows a white SUV follow a USPS vehicle.

Once the worker leaves their truck, two men break the passenger window and steal mail and packages, according to police.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood