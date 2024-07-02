WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Thieves steal from USPS trucks on Northwest, West sides, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 2, 2024 10:03AM
Thieves steal from USPS trucks on NW, West sides: CPD
Chicago police issued warning about a string of mail thefts from postal trucks in the Austin, Portage Park and Jefferson park neighborhoods.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued warning about a string of mail thefts from postal trucks on the city's West and Northwest sides.

Police said three unoccupied USPS vehicles were hit in under two hours.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The crimes took place in the:

-4300-block of North Milwaukee Avenue on July 1 at 4:05- 4:20 p.m.,

-6300-block of West Strong Avenue on July 1 at 4:21 p.m.,

-900-block of South Mayfield Avenue on July 1, at 5:45 p.m.

In each instance, two men wearing hoodies, face masks and blue plastic gloves parked near the USPS vehicle, broke the passenger window and stole mail and packages. They took off in a white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253 or Area Five Detectives at 312 746-7394.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW