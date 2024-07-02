Thieves steal from USPS trucks on Northwest, West sides, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued warning about a string of mail thefts from postal trucks on the city's West and Northwest sides.

Police said three unoccupied USPS vehicles were hit in under two hours.

The crimes took place in the:

-4300-block of North Milwaukee Avenue on July 1 at 4:05- 4:20 p.m.,

-6300-block of West Strong Avenue on July 1 at 4:21 p.m.,

-900-block of South Mayfield Avenue on July 1, at 5:45 p.m.

In each instance, two men wearing hoodies, face masks and blue plastic gloves parked near the USPS vehicle, broke the passenger window and stole mail and packages. They took off in a white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253 or Area Five Detectives at 312 746-7394.

