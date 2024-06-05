WATCH LIVE

Woman, 71, critically injured in stabbing near Union Station in downtown, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team and Cate Cauguiran WLS logo
Wednesday, June 5, 2024 9:12PM
Woman, 71, stabbed near Union Station in downtown: CPD
The woman was near the sidewalk when she was stabbed multiple times near Union Station in downtown on Wednesday, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An elderly woman was stabbed near Union Station in downtown Chicago on Wednesday, according to police.

The incident happened in the 200-block of South Canal Street around 1:30 p.m. in the West Loop, Chicago police said.

A 71-year-old woman was near the sidewalk when a man started to stab her.

The man then ran away, however officers found him and placed him into custody.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It is unknown if it was a random attack. No other information was immediately available.

Charges are pending. CPD Area detectives are investigating.

