Woman, 71, critically injured in stabbing near Union Station in downtown, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An elderly woman was stabbed near Union Station in downtown Chicago on Wednesday, according to police.

The incident happened in the 200-block of South Canal Street around 1:30 p.m. in the West Loop, Chicago police said.

A 71-year-old woman was near the sidewalk when a man started to stab her.

The man then ran away, however officers found him and placed him into custody.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It is unknown if it was a random attack. No other information was immediately available.

Charges are pending. CPD Area detectives are investigating.

