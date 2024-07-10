Boil order issued for Auburn Gresham, Beverly and Morgan Park

Free bottled water available for those who live in the area at Ridge Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A boil order has been issued for parts of Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning.

The boil order is because of a leak on a high-pressure water main inside the Roseland Pumping Station

People in Beverly, Morgan Park and Auburn Gresham are being advised to boil water for at least five minutes before consuming it.

The Chicago Department of Water Management says this includes water for drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, washing dishes, brushing teeth, or any other activity involving the consumption of water. Water for laundry, watering lawns and taking showers need not be boiled.

This applies to the buildings and homes located east of Sacramento Avenue, north of 119th Street, west of I-57, south of 87th Street, and southwest of Beverly Boulevard.

The leak was fixed, but It's unclear when the boil order will be lifted.

Free bottled water is available for those who live in the area at Ridge Park 9625 S Longwood.