Man killed, 9 people hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Englewood, Chicago police say

Driver of striking vehicle ran off leaving injured passengers behind, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed and at least nine others were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash in the city's Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Police said a speeding vehicle heading eastbound on 59th street near Ashland ran a red light and hit at least two other vehicles Friday night at around 9:30 p.m.

The driver of the first vehicle ran off, leaving his four passengers behind, police said.

A male passenger in his 20s was killed, police said. Three others passengers, including two teenage girls, were seriously hurt, according to police.

Six other people from the other vehicles that were hit were also taken to area hospitals.