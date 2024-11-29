2 seriously injured in apartment fire in Edgewater, Chicago fire officials say

Two people were seriously injured in an apartment fire Thursday on North Kenmore Avenue in Edgewater, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least two people were seriously injured Thursday evening after an apartment fire on the city's North Side.

The fire broke out in the 6000 block of North Kenmore Avenue in Edgewater, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the location.

Two people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, CFD said.

No further information about the fire was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.