CFD, Red Cross install smoke detectors for free on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department and the American Red Cross united on Saturday on a potentially life-saving mission.

"The best thing we can do is to help families prevent fires," said Illinois Red Cross CEO Kellie O'Connell.

Saturday marked the Red Cross' Sound The Alarm initiative, a chance to get out into the city's Southwest Side and install smoke detectors for neighbors totally free-of-charge.

"When you install a smoke alarm, you're actually reducing the change of anyone dying in a fire by 50%. So, we're installing alarms and providing fire safety education," O'Connell said.

Chicago firefighters spent time with Red Cross volunteers, working to lend a hand getting the smoke detectors up and running.

"It's a good feeling to be out here with the community and helping people out," said CFD Lt. Jim Foster.

The Red Cross says this campaign has saved thousands of lives across the country and dozens in Illinois.

Red Cross volunteer supervisor Sean Nabors says he has installed countless alarms as part of the Sound The Alarm program, a responsibility he takes personal pride in.

"Being out in the field is what's most important to me," Nabors said. "It's amazing. I treat everyone like my own family."