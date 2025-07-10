Accuweather Alert: Severe weather possible Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scattered thunderstorms are forecasted to move through the Chicago area Thursday night.
ABC7 meteorologists issued an Accuweather Alert for Thursday and Friday.
Most of the Chicago area is under a Level 1 risk a severe weather on Thursday and a Level 2 risk for Friday, ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry said.
Mowry said the biggest concern will be heavy rain which could lead to localized flooding.
Severe weather will be a possibility with wind and hail as the main concern.
A low end brief tornado threat looks like a possibility, but that's a low end threat.
Storms are likely to be gone by Friday morning, but another round will make its way on Friday evening.