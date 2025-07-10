Accuweather Alert: Severe weather possible Thursday night

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scattered thunderstorms are forecasted to move through the Chicago area Thursday night.

ABC7 meteorologists issued an Accuweather Alert for Thursday and Friday.

Most of the Chicago area is under a Level 1 risk a severe weather on Thursday and a Level 2 risk for Friday, ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

Mowry said the biggest concern will be heavy rain which could lead to localized flooding.

Severe weather will be a possibility with wind and hail as the main concern.

A low end brief tornado threat looks like a possibility, but that's a low end threat.

Storms are likely to be gone by Friday morning, but another round will make its way on Friday evening.