Chicago swimming pools, splash pads and other water activities to keep you cool amid heat wave

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Chicago experiences a heat wave this week, residents may be looking for ways to stay cool in extreme temperatures. Check out the following options, from swimming pools to river tours, to keep you cool this summer.

Water Spray Features

Cool off in the summer heat with Chicago's water spray features located across dozens of Chicago Park Districts. A complete list of spray features can be found at the Chicago Park District website by clicking here.

Water Playgrounds

Take a break from the summer heat and splash into water playgrounds located across the city. A complete list of water playgrounds can be found at the Chicago Park District's website by clicking here.

Public Pools

Pools in Humboldt Park, Portage Park and Washington Park are now open through Labor Day.

Humboldt Park Pool: 958 N. Sacramento Avenue

Portage Park Pool: 4100 N. Long Avenue

Washington Park Pool: 5531 S. King Drive

Kayak along the Chicago River

Chicago Riverwalk and Monroe Harbor, Chicago

Enjoy a cool breeze along the Chicago River or Lakefront while kayaking past the city's architecture. Online reservations for kayak rentals are required and can be found at Urban Kayaks.

Speedboat Tours

Navy Pier, Chicago

Experience the city in a thrilling way on Navy Pier's boat tours. Its three tours, Architecture Tour, Lakefront Speedboat Tour and Extreme Thrill Rides Tour, each offer a way to view Chicago from the water.

Chicago Beaches

Explore Chicago's 26 miles of beaches stretching across the lakefront. A list of beaches can be found at the Chicago Park District's website.

Evening Boat Tours

112 E. Wacker Dr., Chicago

Dates through Oct. 14

Experience Chicago's skyline under the stars with a family-friendly evening cruise around Lake Michigan. Tickets can be purchased at the Mercury Cruises website.

Tailgate the Lake

400 E. Monroe St., Chicago

Play your favorite music, enjoy games on board and celebrate special occasions with Tailgate the Lake. Tailgate the Lake offers boat rides for up to 24 passengers over a three-hour ride. Reservations can be made at TailgateTheLake.com.

Jet Ski Rentals

1600 N. Lake Shore Dr., Chicago

Dates through Labor Day

Travel across Lake Michigan with speed and adrenaline with Jet Ski Chicago. Reservations are recommended at the Jet Ski Chicago website.

Chicago SUP Paddleboarding

North Avenue Beach, Chicago

Spend an afternoon on the lake with a lesson on stand-up paddleboarding, a mix between surfing and kayaking. Lessons and rentals can be booked at ChicagoSUP.com.