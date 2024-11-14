Chicago holiday guide includes attractions, shopping, dining in, around downtown

State Street holiday lights now on from Ida B. Wells to Wacker Drive

A new Chicago holiday guide includes a list of attractions, shopping and dining in and around the Loop.

A new Chicago holiday guide includes a list of attractions, shopping and dining in and around the Loop.

A new Chicago holiday guide includes a list of attractions, shopping and dining in and around the Loop.

A new Chicago holiday guide includes a list of attractions, shopping and dining in and around the Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The countdown to Thanksgiving and Christmas is on, and the Chicago Loop Alliance has created "Holidays in the Loop."

It's a curated guide of attractions, shopping, dining and hospitality for tourists and locals alike. It includes a display of holiday décor that's right outside ABC7 Chicago's window on State Street.

It also includes the best way to get around to all of the holiday sights and sounds.

SEE ALSO: Chicago Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival and Parade to return for 33rd year

The State Street holiday lights will be lit up starting Wednesday night from Ida B. Wells Drive to Wacker Drive.

Lights are best viewed on State Street from Monroe Street to Wacker.

Explore the full guide at LoopChicago.com/Holidays.