City to host Spanish webinar on Chicago's minimum wage ordinance

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, June 13, 2024 10:24AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago will host a webinar on Thursday on its minimum wage ordinance for the Spanish speaking community.

The webinar will be held via Zoom on Thursday at 10 a.m.

It will be hosted by the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, also known as BACP.

It will include an overview of the annual increase and Step 1 of the phase out of the tipped wage credit.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the webinar.

To register for the event, visit chicago.gov/bacpwebinars or click here.

