Chicago man charged with murder nearly 1 year after fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is now facing charges for an August 2023 shooting that left a 14-year-old boy dead on the city's South Side, Chicago police said Thursday.

Robert Lewis, 21, of Chicago has been charged with multiple felonies, including murder, nearly one year after the fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy Rayjohn Harshaw, police said.

Harshaw, a CPS student, was killed just before the start of the school year in 2023.

At the time, his family told ABC7 he had his backpack ready in preparation to begin his high school career. But, that did not happen after he was was gunned down right down the street from his South Side home.

Police were called to a home on South Cregier Avenue and East 87th Place, where, investigators said, the shooter got away.

Nearly a year later, the suspect Lewis was taken into custody by members of the Chicago Police Department and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday in the 900 block of West Addison and charged in connection to the shooting, police said.

Lewis is also accused of taking Harshaw's belongings after the shooting, and he has been charged with robbery, police said.

The boy's death an agonizing reality for the victim's aunt, Athena Harshaw, she said at the time.

"They took him from the world, because he was going to be somebody," Athena said. "He was only 14. He didn't even make 16. He didn't do 18. He didn't go to college. He didn't even get to walk in school."

Athena described the moment Rayjohn was found shot to death.

"Then, when I seen his shoes, I said, 'That's my nephew,'" Athena said. "I should've just kept him in the house. I'm so sorry! Oh, Jesus!"

Rayjohn was a top student who loved to play basketball.

"I taught him a lot of things, but I just couldn't teach him how to survive a gunshot, how to survive these streets. Like, we're not even street people," Athena said. "All he wanted to do was to go outside, and play basketball and go to school."

Rayjohn's family said he was supposed to start his freshman year at Hyde Park High School before he was shot.

"Like, this is crazy. He was 14. His book bag was packed for school. He was so excited to go to Hyde Park," Athena said.

CPS provided a statement at the time, saying, ""With great sadness, we are devastated to learn about the loss of these young people. The thoughts and condolences of the entire Chicago Public Schools (CPS) family are with all those impacted by these tragic deaths."

Lewis is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

