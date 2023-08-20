14-year-old boy shot, killed on South Side ID'd, Chicago police, officials say

A Chicago shooting left a teen boy killed in the 8700 block of South Cregier Avenue on the South Side, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy fatally shot in the head on Chicago's South Side on Saturday evening has been identified, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Police said Rajon Harshaw, who lived on the same block, was in the 8700-block of South Cregier Avenue just after 6:50 p.m. when the 14-year-old boy was shot in his head and chest.

He was transported in critical condition to Comer Children's Hospital, where he died just after 8:40 p.m., officials said.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

