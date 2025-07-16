Mayor Brandon Johnson to officially present veto of curfew ordinance at City Council meeting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson will officially present his veto of a curfew ordinance at Wednesday's City Council meeting.

The ordinance would have granted the Chicago police superintendent the authority to declare a curfew with just thirty minutes notice.

The mayor calls it bad public policy. He plans to hold a news conference ahead of Wednesday's meeting.

Some downtown residents are worried the mayor's decision could lead to more "teen takeovers" this summer.

Critics of the curfew say the veto could save the city from a host of lawsuits.

