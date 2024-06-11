WATCH LIVE

Family shelter for migrants at St. Bart's church opens in Portage Park

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 11, 2024 5:45PM
The Saint Bartholomew Shelter is located in Portage Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new family shelter for migrants opened on Chicago's Northwest Side.

City and county elected officials will mark the opening of the shelter at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church on Tuesday.

It's located on Lavergne Avenue in Portage Park.

The new family shelter was established by the City of Chicago, Cook County, the Archdiocese of Chicago, and the Zakat Foundation.

The Archdiocese is leasing the facilities to the city at no cost.

There are currently more than 6,700 migrants in 17 active shelters run by the city and state, according to the city.

In March, the city enacted its 60-day migrant residence policy at the Gage Park Fieldhouse, North Elston and Wadsworth shelters.

