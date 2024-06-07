Woman charged after another woman struck by car in Austin, Chicago police say

A woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in the 700 block of North Leamington Avenue in Austin, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 30-year-old woman has been charged after another woman was struck by a car last March in the Austin neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Jacinda McDaniel, 30, has been charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, police said.

At about 9:12 a.m. on March 22, police said McDaniel entered a car and struck a 34-year-old woman in the 700-block of North Leamington Avenue. Police said that she had gotten into an argument with the woman before entering the vehicle.

Police said McDaniel was arrested by officers on Thursday. She is scheduled for a detention hearing on Friday.

