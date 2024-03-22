Driver strikes, critically injures woman after getting into argument with her in Austin: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver struck and critically injured a woman after getting into an argument with her on the West Side on Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said it happened in the Austin neighborhood's 700 block of North Leamington Avenue just before 9:15 a.m.

A 34-year-old woman and a person who she knows got into an argument, police said. That person then got into a vehicle and struck the woman before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

Police said the woman was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she is in critical condition.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood