CPD officer charged in Jan 6 attack reportedly to turn down plea deal, lawyer says

During a virtual court hearing set for Tuesday morning, the CPD officer is expected to teoll the court he won't take the deal offered by prosecutors earlier this summer.

During a virtual court hearing set for Tuesday morning, the CPD officer is expected to teoll the court he won't take the deal offered by prosecutors earlier this summer.

During a virtual court hearing set for Tuesday morning, the CPD officer is expected to teoll the court he won't take the deal offered by prosecutors earlier this summer.

During a virtual court hearing set for Tuesday morning, the CPD officer is expected to teoll the court he won't take the deal offered by prosecutors earlier this summer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Officer, Karol Chwiesiuk, went to Washington D.C., on January 6, 2021, to "save the nation," according to text messages he allegedly sent. He was recently offered a deal by prosecutors to save himself from a federal criminal trial. He is rejecting that deal, according to his Chicago attorney, Nishay Sanan.

EDITORS NOTE: On Jan. 20, 2025, President Donald Trump issued sweeping pardons and commutations for Jan. 6 rioters.

Sanan told the I-Team Chwiesiuk turned down the offer to plead guilty. As we reported last week, more than 40% of the 850 people charged with federal crimes committed on January 6th have pleaded guilty, an act that typically leads to a reduced sentence.

But sidelined CPD officer Chwiesiuk won't be among them, according to his lawyer.

READ MORE: CPD officer charged in Jan 6 attack looking at 'potential plea discussions,' court documents reveal

During a virtual court hearing set for Tuesday morning, the two year veteran officer is expected to inform the court he has no intention of taking the deal offered by prosecutors earlier this summer, and will ask instead for a trial schedule and trial date.

According to federal investigators, Chwiesiuk had sent text messages about his trip to Washington D.C. He allegedly detailed his plans to attack "commies" on his road trip. He also allegedly texted a racial slur, and is also allegedly pictured in court documents taking selfies inside the Capitol building.

RELATED: Chicago police officer charged in Jan. 6 attack to be offered plea deal by federal prosecutors

When Chwiesiuk arrived on Capitol Hill, he wore a hoodie emblazoned with the Chicago police logo, according to the FBI. Federal agents also said they geo-tracked the officer to the Capitol and inside.

Court documents include a photo they said was taken inside a senator's office that ended up trashed.

RELATED: Chicago police officer charged in January 6 attack on US Capitol

Chwiesiuk was placed on desk duty after his arrest. A CPD spokesperson said he is on a leave of absence without pay.

His attorney says the officer "looks forward to getting this matter to trial."