Chicago police officer shot and killed in line of duty in Gage Park ID'd

The Chicago Police Department are mourning an officer who was shot and killed in the Gage Park neighborhood Wednesday.

Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso, 32, had been with CPD for 5 years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department is mourning one of its own after an officer was killed in the line of duty Wednesday.

The officer has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Andres Vasquez Lasso, 32.

The officer was shot on Chicago's Southwest Side in an exchange of gunfire with a man accused of chasing a woman down the street with a gun. The suspect was also shot and is hospitalized.

He was based out of the 8th Police District near 63rd Street and Homan Avenue.

Thursday morning, crews put up black and purple bunting over the entrance, a symbol of mourning honoring the fallen officer.

A somber procession took place Wednesday night with dozens of police cars escorting Vasquez-Lasso's body to the medical examiner's office. First responders and citizens lined the streets to salute the ambulance as it went by.

There was also a massive police presence at Mt. Sinai hospital with officers gathering there to show their support.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown asked the city to pray for his family.

"I ask that this city cover this officer's family. This is a family of public servants and as you can imagine, they are taking this tragedy, very, very hard," Brown said.

"Our hearts go out to this young officer's family," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "We need to lift them up in our prayers, wrap our arms around them as they go through this journey of grief and loss."

The shooting unfolded Wednesday at around 4:45 p.m. in the 5200-block of South Spaulding Avenue.

Officers were responding to a call of a person chasing a woman down the street with a gun. Police said as officers knocked on doors, another responding officer encountered the armed suspect who began running.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said officers began to chase him at close range.

Then immediately and without warning, police said the suspect shot at the officer. That officer was able to return fire.

Brown said the officer who was killed was shot multiple times and the 18-year-old suspect was shot in the head. He is in critical condition.

Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas released a statement, saying in part, "The courageous men and women of the Chicago police department have suffered another tragic loss of one of their own to the ultimate sacrifice of protecting our communities. My heartfelt thoughts are with the officer's loved ones and the entire CPD family who are grieving during this difficult time."

Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson released a statement, saying, "This is a sad and sorrowful day for our city, and my heart goes out to the family, friends and colleagues of the Chicago police officer whose life was taken in the line of duty in Gage Park this afternoon. I am praying for healing for all those close as we await further details on this tragedy."

The last Chicago police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty was Ofc. Ella French.

Officer Golden was shot while off-duty last summer. He was trying to break up a fight outside a bar in Beverly.

Officer Golden was paralyzed in that shooting.

Governor JB Pritzker also reacted to this tragedy late Wednesday night, tweeting "Our hearts mourn the loss of the Chicago Police officer who made the ultimate sacrifice".

"My deepest sympathies are with the officer's family, friends, and colleagues at this difficult time. His service will not be forgotten."

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will be conducting an investigation into the police shooting. Brown said body-worn camera footage is being reviewed.

