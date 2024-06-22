Fountain's pool appears to have been turned red

Chicago's Buckingham Fountain vandalized, closed until further notice, park district says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Buckingham Fountain was vandalized sometime Friday night into early Saturday, according to the Chicago Park District.

The district announced on X that the iconic fountain, located at 300 S. Columbus in Grant Park, is closed until further notice for maintenance.

ABC7's live camera shows the the fountain's pool water appearing red in color.

According to Chicago police, damage was discovered in and around the fountain.

No one is in custody and no injures have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.