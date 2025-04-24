Chicago Public Schools Board meeting on CTU contract, search for new CEO

The Chicago Public Schools Board is meeting Thursday to discuss the Chicago Teachers Union contract and a search for a CEO to replace Pedro Martinez.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Public Schools Board is expected to give final approval to the new teachers contract at a meeting underway Thursday.

Discussions may also include the search for a new CPS CEO.

Current CPS CEO Pedro Martinez is up for a new job in Massachusetts.

Martinez was fired after a battle over how to pay for the teachers contract.

The CTU-approved contract includes pay raises, increased staffing, and more.

