Chicago Public Schools Board meeting on CTU contract, search for new CEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Public Schools Board is expected to give final approval to the new teachers contract at a meeting underway Thursday.
Discussions may also include the search for a new CPS CEO.
Current CPS CEO Pedro Martinez is up for a new job in Massachusetts.
Martinez was fired after a battle over how to pay for the teachers contract.
The CTU-approved contract includes pay raises, increased staffing, and more.
READ MORE | CTU members vote in favor of CPS contract as alderpersons demand transparency from school district