Chicago Public Schools Board meeting on CTU contract, search for new CEO

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, April 24, 2025 9:24PM
The Chicago Public Schools Board is meeting Thursday to discuss the Chicago Teachers Union contract and a search for a CEO to replace Pedro Martinez.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Public Schools Board is expected to give final approval to the new teachers contract at a meeting underway Thursday.

Discussions may also include the search for a new CPS CEO.

Current CPS CEO Pedro Martinez is up for a new job in Massachusetts.

Martinez was fired after a battle over how to pay for the teachers contract.

The CTU-approved contract includes pay raises, increased staffing, and more.

READ MORE | CTU members vote in favor of CPS contract as alderpersons demand transparency from school district

