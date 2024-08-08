Chicago Public Schools teacher Thomas Angsten flies with the Blue Angels

Thomas Angsten, the wrestling coach and driver's ed teacher at Taft High School, flew with the Blue Angels after being nominated by a student.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Publics School teacher got the very special opportunity to fly with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels ahead of the Air and Water Show, after being nominated by a student.

When school starts in a few weeks and everyone shares what they did over summer break, Thomas Angsten may have the best story of them all: he was able to fulfill a longtime dream and fly with the Blue Angels.

"'Top Gun' was my favorite movie, still is; 'Danger Zone' is one of my favorite songs," he said.

The Taft High School wrestling coach and driver's ed teacher has one of his students to thank for this experience. The student, who is in the JROTC program, took part in a contest, writing the winning essay about Angsten's support and dedication to his students.

"I'm very happy he nominated me and I won, and now I have this great opportunity," Angsten said.

"Very excited for him," said his father Jim Angsten. "He gives a lot back to the students in the community, so he really is deserving of this award."

The proud father watched his son settle into the Blue Angels jet, getting some tips from pilot Lt. Connor O'Donnell. Then, after a shoutout to his students, it was go time.

The flight lasted about 30 minutes, complete with aerial acrobatics. Back on the ground, the adrenaline still flowing, Angsten needed a minute to get his land legs back.

"The g-force definitely catches you off guard at first but I got used to it towards the end," he said. "We pushed it. I asked for it."

On Friday, some of the students who nominated Angsten for this opportunity will come to the Gary Airport to get their own chance to meet the Blue Angels pilots. In the meantime, Angsten said he wishes more people had the opportunity he did.

"Just being able to fly in this jet, have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, is a dream come true," he said.

