Puerto Rican People's Parade held in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a celebration of Puerto Rican pride Saturday in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The 46th annual People's Parade rolled down Division Street in the afternoon.

A corridor of Humboldt Park was recently designated as Barrio Borikén, according to Chicago's Puerto Rican Cultural Center.

The parade is part of the Puerto Rican Festival that continues Sunday.

